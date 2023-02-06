Products
Home
→
Product
→
Design system automation by Anima
Ranked #6 for today
Design system automation by Anima
Bring your code into Figma
Visit
Upvote 68
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Anima turns your code components in Storybook into a Figma library, and keeps them continuously synced with production code. Code props become Figma variants, CSS turns to AutoLayout, & design tokens convert to Figma styles.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
Design system automation by Anima
About this launch
Design system automation by Anima
Bring your code into Figma
0
reviews
68
followers
Follow for updates
Design system automation by Anima by
Design system automation by Anima
was hunted by
Avishay Cohen
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Avishay Cohen
,
Michal Cohen
,
Or Arbel
,
Yarden Katz
,
Federico Terzi
,
Jorge Martins
,
Bouaggad Moez
,
Aymeric Beudaert
,
Myriam Cohen
,
Adi Mor
and
Andrico Karoulla
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Design system automation by Anima
is not rated yet. This is Design system automation by Anima's first launch.
Upvotes
68
Comments
14
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#21
Report