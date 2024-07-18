Launches
The missing link between design and development

Design Sight is a macOS application developed to assist mobile application developers in accurately comparing their implementations with design mockups.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Patricio Aguirre
Patricio Aguirre
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
