Home
Product
Design Sight
Design Sight
The missing link between design and development
Design Sight is a macOS application developed to assist mobile application developers in accurately comparing their implementations with design mockups.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Design Sight
About this launch
Design Sight
The missing link between design and development
Design Sight by
Design Sight
was hunted by
Patricio Aguirre
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Patricio Aguirre
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
Design Sight
is not rated yet. This is Design Sight's first launch.
