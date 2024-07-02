Launches
Design Foundations
Ranked #16 for today
Design Foundations
Turn any website into your design system
A tool to extract the color palette, typographies and icons of any website. Perfect to get inspiration when ideating your branding.
Launched in
Design Tools
Coloring
Design resources
Design Foundations
About this launch
Design Foundations
Turn any website into your design system
Design Foundations by
Design Foundations
David Alarcón
Design Tools
Coloring
Design resources
David Alarcón
Jacin
Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
Design Foundations
is not rated yet. This is Design Foundations's first launch.
34
6
#16
#62
