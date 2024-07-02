Launches
Design Foundations
Design Foundations

Turn any website into your design system

A tool to extract the color palette, typographies and icons of any website. Perfect to get inspiration when ideating your branding.
Launched in
Design Tools
Coloring
Design resources
Design Foundations
Design Foundations
Design FoundationsTurn any website into your design system
Design Foundations by
Design Foundations
was hunted by
David Alarcón
in Design Tools, Coloring, Design resources. Made by
David Alarcón
and
Jacin
Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
Design Foundations
This is Design Foundations's first launch.
