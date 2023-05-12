Products
Depot

Depot

Build Docker containers up to 20x faster

Depot is a hosted container build service that builds Docker images up to 20x faster than existing CI providers. We run fully managed Intel and Arm builders in AWS, accessible directly from CI and from your terminal.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Development
 by
Depot
Depot by
Depot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Kyle Galbraith
and
Jacob Gillespie
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Depot
is not rated yet. This is Depot's first launch.
