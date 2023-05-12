Products
Home
→
Product
→
Depot
Depot
Build Docker containers up to 20x faster
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Depot is a hosted container build service that builds Docker images up to 20x faster than existing CI providers. We run fully managed Intel and Arm builders in AWS, accessible directly from CI and from your terminal.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Development
by
Depot
About this launch
Depot
Build Docker containers up to 20x faster
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Depot by
Depot
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Kyle Galbraith
and
Jacob Gillespie
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
Depot
is not rated yet. This is Depot's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
