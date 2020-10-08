  1. Home
Density Open Area

The new standard for counting people in open space.

4x the coverage of existing products. 60% reduction in deployment costs, more flexible coverage, and better data.
Measure utilization for any space down to the desk or square foot. Anonymous by design
. Density's customer radar design is anonymous at source.
Eric Jorgenson
Market Manager, Zaarly
Density is so cool. I can imagine this being so critical for space planning, architecture, facility management, and utilization tracking. Brilliant to connect the threshold tracking with open area tracking -- didn't even realize this was technologically possible!
Kathryn Brady
🎈
Marketer & chandler
Very cool! Get for understanding how people use space at outdoor events!
Emma Starks WebbMarketing @CircleCI. 2.8% Neanderthal.
Super important right now when companies are trying to reopen safely.
Justin Mauldin
I haven't seen anything else like this. Very cool!
