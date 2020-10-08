Density Open Area

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eric Jorgenson
Market Manager, Zaarly
Density is so cool. I can imagine this being so critical for space planning, architecture, facility management, and utilization tracking. Brilliant to connect the threshold tracking with open area tracking -- didn't even realize this was technologically possible!
Share
Upvote (6)
Kathryn Brady
Marketer & chandler
🎈
Very cool! Get for understanding how people use space at outdoor events!
Share
Upvote (4)
Emma Starks WebbMarketing @CircleCI. 2.8% Neanderthal.
Super important right now when companies are trying to reopen safely.
Share
Upvote (6)
Justin Mauldin
I haven't seen anything else like this. Very cool!
Share
Upvote (1)