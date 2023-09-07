Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Delighted
See Delighted’s 10 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Delighted Surveys
Delighted Surveys
Collect and act on feedback up to 2x faster
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Collect and act on feedback up to 2x faster than other survey tools. Create one-off questionnaires, ask open-ended or multiple choice questions, and add answer options like rating scales to smileys. Ask your audience anything with Delighted Surveys.
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
SaaS
by
Delighted
Tetrisly
Ad
Everything you need to build a Design System
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Delighted
The fastest way to gather actionable feedback from customers
4
reviews
220
followers
Follow for updates
Delighted Surveys by
Delighted
was hunted by
Mitali Shukla
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Sean Mancillas
. Featured on September 12th, 2023.
Delighted
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on December 2nd, 2013.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#47
Week rank
#90
Report