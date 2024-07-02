Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Defer
Defer
One universal inbox for your tasks
Visit
Upvote 32
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A simple iOS app + Mac menu bar app to get tasks out of your head. Syncs automatically with no signup needed.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Menu Bar Apps
by
Defer
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Defer
One universal inbox for your tasks
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Defer by
Defer
was hunted by
Levi Nelson
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Levi Nelson
. Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
Defer
is not rated yet. This is Defer's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report