Home
Product
DeepSeek R1
Advanced reasoning model
DeepSeek R1 is a powerful, open-source language model focused on advanced reasoning. It uses a unique RL-driven approach and a 671B MoE architecture to achieve state-of-the-art results, outperforming comparable models on various benchmarks.
Free
API
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
DeepSeek-R1
Open Source Reasoning Powerhouse.
DeepSeek-R1
