Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Corey Ferreira
Maker
Hey Product Hunt We've finally released our guided meditation app Declutter The Mind for Android. Declutter The Mind is an app I created from my 14 years of experience practicing. I wanted to create something that incorporated Dzogchen and Vipassana practices without watering it down, but also without it seeming "woo-woo". With other apps, what you often find are two extremes around meditation. One is the religious or supernatural around meditation with a stereotypical perception that requires lotus seated positions and fingers held out over the knees. There’s often claims made here about meditation that are overreaching and unscientific. The other is the complete opposite, which treats meditation as a stress ball. This you’ll often see used by tech executives and CEOS. But this version is completely drained of any philosophy or theory which can help us lead more examined and happier lives. I want Declutter The Mind to serve as something in between these. I want to offer you a more practical and useful approach to meditation. Something that will help you begin to see the true nature of your mind and consciousness. Something that helps you begin to see thoughts and the mind for what they really are. All without the need to introduce mysticism, but also without watering down meditation. Anyway, this is only the philosophy behind the app. The good stuff is the content, and we will always have a free growing library within the app for everyone to take advantage of. So feel free to check it out and leave any feedback. We also can learn more about us and checkout our iOS app over at https://declutterthemind.com
UpvoteShare