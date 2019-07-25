Declutter the Mind
I'm one of quite a few people in 2019 saying that meditation is something I always thought was baloney and pseudo-science, and yet this year have found it to be incredibly helpful in both managing the day-to-day stresses of work while also creating space for creative thinking. Ironically, picking a meditation app can be over-whelming, but Declutter the mind has been really useful - it leaves nothing for you to figure out and instead guides you through from the start. Highly recommended if you don't quite believe this meditation hype yet!
Great (free) alternative to headspace 👤 Tried one session - quite nice 👍 God luck guys!
