Deck Library
Deck Library
1000+ startup pitchdecks
Designing your own deck can be hard, so we’ve created an enormous archive of best in class pitchdecks, categorized to help you find your way to what inspires you most.
Fundraising
Design
Graphic Design
Deck Library
About this launch
Deck Library
1000+ startup pitchdecks
Deck Library by
Deck Library
was hunted by
Daniel Eckler
in
Fundraising
,
Design
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Daniel Eckler
and
Wiz
. Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
Deck Library
is not rated yet. This is Deck Library's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#193
