Home
Product
Dead Acquire
Ranked #4 for today
Dead Acquire
Sell your pre-revenue & dead side projects within 30 days
Free
Dead Acquire is a marketplace for buying and selling pre-revenue & dead side-projects. 100% free. No paywall, no sign up.
Founder Interviews
is a newsletter where we interview makers who went from 0 to acquired.
Launched in
Investing
,
SaaS
,
Side Project
by
Dead Acquire
About this launch
Dead Acquire
Sell your pre-revenue & dead side projects within 30 days
Dead Acquire by
Dead Acquire
was hunted by
FALAK SHER | phlaunchchecklist.com
in
Investing
,
SaaS
,
Side Project
. Made by
FALAK SHER | phlaunchchecklist.com
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
Dead Acquire
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Dead Acquire's first launch.
