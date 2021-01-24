  1. Home
Unlike most calendars, Daybridge doesn’t confine you to a half-empty grid. So you’re free to structure your day exactly how you like. Mix events, tasks, and notes together in the same place.
Jeff Eisley
Hunter
I talk about apps on YouTube <3
So we FINALLY have a calendar app that understands how human beings think and operate. I have been B E Y O N D frustrated with every calendar app in extistence. I always hated the status quo grid UI that all calendar apps incorporate. I kid you not, I have been designing something similar to this for awhile but now these guys are making my calendar dreams come true! Mad props to this team! 👏
Vladimír Seman
I work at e-commerce
@jeffeisley i like the design 👍 while looking at the example i realized how busy man can get :-)
Krack Caldwell
Very cool, congrats on the launch.
