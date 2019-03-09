Day Night for macOS is a desktop app that shows you how much time left in percentage.
You can keep track of today, month and year time in percentage. Day Night have awake mode, sleep mode and changes the theme automatically according to the real time.
Sanjevi RauMaker@sanjevirau · Worker at Cholaware
Hey Makers, I'm back and happy to announce that Day Night is finally released for macOS, Day Night is a desktop app that shows you the time in percentage to kill the procrastination in you. Since the launch of Day Night for Windows, I have received many emails regarding it;s release for macOS. Therefore, here you go guys, Day Night for macOS. 📖 Why I started Day Night? The obvious reason is that I was really inspired with the Year Progress, Motivation and Progress Bar OSX project idea. I believed using that apps will kill the procrastination in me. But the one thing all the apps have in common is, it's not available for Windows! Unfortunately, I only have a Windows machine. So I asked myself, do beautiful and useful productivity apps can only be developed for Mac? Can't Windows have beautiful and useful apps too? I challenged myself. Now it's been recreated for macOS since many people requested for it. 🌟Features • Shows today, month and years progress in percentage • Awake Mode : Let you set your own preferred time to show progress • Sleep Mode : Notifies you to sleep when awake time over • Theme transition : Automatically changes theme according to day time and night time • Always in tray : Percentage and mode are always displayed in tray in Windows • Dock & Undock : Use Day Night as a widget in desktop or use it as in tray • Support macOS Mojave Dark Theme Heavy works and lots of time have been put in doing this app alone, so I do appreciate if you let me know of what you think. If you like it, do support me buy purchasing the app for only $5, limited offer for PH great beings! Cheers!
