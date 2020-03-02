Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Ivan Lee
Maker
🚀After a year of incubation, very excited to finally launch Datasaur to the public! In my previous companies (Apple, Yahoo) I realized my team was spending an outsized amount of time and effort in gathering labeled data. It felt like startups and large companies alike were re-inventing the wheel when it came to building out their labeling processes. 🦕We started Datasaur to create the single most comprehensive solution for the industry. We've interviewed and spoken with 100+ AI teams globally and have encapsulated best practices. Multiple labelers can be assigned to the same project to improve accuracy and reduce human bias. Instead of labeling common terms like "New York" and "Starbucks" from scratch, intelligence can help automate a portion of the work and give labelers a head start. And everything is built from the ground up for power users, complete with keyboard shortcuts and helpful extensions. So far we've helped teams label and detect "fake news", improve customer service chatbots and better understand customer reviews. We believe Natural Language Processing (NLP) is in a great position to make changes across many industries. 💬Really looking forward to feedback from this community! How have you dealt with labeling processes in your company? What would you like to see in an ideal solution? If you have any questions about labeling or NLP in general, happy to discuss here!
Upvote (6)Share