Datasaur, a semi-automated text data-labeling tool, raises $1 million Datasaur, a company building a text data-labeling platform, today announced it has raised a $1 million seed round from angel investors like Segment CTO Calvin French-Owen. Coming out of stealth today, Datasaur was founded in February 2019 and uses semi-automated labeling and some pretrained models to speed up the data-labeling process and fuel the improvement of natural language processing (NLP) models.