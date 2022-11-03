We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Kinsta
See Kinsta’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Database Hosting by Kinsta

Database Hosting by Kinsta

A developer-focused database PaaS (platform as a service)

Payment Required
Easily spin up your database and connect it to your app/s. Kinsta-hosted apps can use internal connections which are super fast, secure, and don’t pay for internal traffic.
Launched in Developer Tools, Tech, Database by
Kinsta
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
KinstaPremium cloud hosting for projects of all sizes.
33reviews
14
followers
Database Hosting by Kinsta by
Kinsta
was hunted by
Peter Kota
in Developer Tools, Tech, Database. Made by
Peter Kota
,
Mark Gavalda
,
Kristóf Dombi
,
Balázs Salfay
,
rozmy
and
Ramy Allam
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Kinsta
is rated 4.8/5 by 33 users. It first launched on January 18th, 2021.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#171