Backfill your historical GA4 data to BigQuery
DataBackfill syncs your historical GA4 data into BigQuery. Connect your GA4 property, set up BigQuery, and start syncing - all through a simple dashboard.
Free Options
Launch tags:
AnalyticsSaaSData & Analytics

Backfill your historical GA4 data to BigQuery
Saritta Hines
in Analytics, SaaS, Data & Analytics. Made by
Saritta Hines
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is DataBackfill's first launch.