DataBackfill
Backfill your historical GA4 data to BigQuery
DataBackfill syncs your historical GA4 data into BigQuery. Connect your GA4 property, set up BigQuery, and start syncing - all through a simple dashboard.
Analytics
SaaS
Data & Analytics
Backfill your historical GA4 data to BigQuery
DataBackfill by
was hunted by
Saritta Hines
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Saritta Hines
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is DataBackfill's first launch.