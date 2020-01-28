Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Johan De Keulenaer
Maker
Pro
We are happy to announce our latest community project, Databreach.es (https://databreach.es/). With this project, we strive to create insights into global data breaches. Which companies were breached, what kind of data got lost and how did these companies handle the situation. We deemed January 28, the "Data Protection Day" in Europe (globally referred to as "Privacy Day") as the perfect timing to launch this new initiative. With this project, we want to present data breach information in an easy to read and searchable format. In DataBreach.es you will find information on data breaches from all over the world. For this initial release, we aggregated data from Enforcement Tracker (https://enforcementtracker.com/), HIBP (https://haveibeenpwned.com/Pwned...) and the GDPR Tracker (http://www.gdprtracker.io/). In the future, as we add more data sources, we will aim to extract even more insights (average time to report, breaches per year, breaches per country, ...) We will soon start looking for additional volunteers and more contributors to enrich this repository.
UpvoteShare