Home
→
Product
→
Dashlane Starter
Ranked #18 for today
Dashlane Starter
The low-cost, low-commitment password manager employees love
Dashlane Starter is the affordable solution to start securing your team for a flat monthly price. Easy to use and loved by employees, Dashlane Starter is the perfect tool to keep your team safe without compromising their productivity.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Security
by
Dashlane Password Manager
About this launch
Dashlane Password Manager
Simple security for organizations and their people
86
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Dashlane Starter by
Dashlane Password Manager
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
JD Sherman
,
Eléonore Le Bihan
and
Ben Travis
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Dashlane Password Manager
is rated
5/5 ★
by 84 users. It first launched on May 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
4
Comments
0
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#50
