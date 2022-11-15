Products
This is the latest launch from Dashlane Password Manager
See Dashlane Password Manager’s 14 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Dashlane Starter
Ranked #18 for today

Dashlane Starter

The low-cost, low-commitment password manager employees love

Dashlane Starter is the affordable solution to start securing your team for a flat monthly price. Easy to use and loved by employees, Dashlane Starter is the perfect tool to keep your team safe without compromising their productivity.
Launched in Productivity, Tech, Security by
Dashlane Password Manager
About this launch
Dashlane Password Manager
Dashlane Password ManagerSimple security for organizations and their people
86reviews
22
followers
Dashlane Starter by
Dashlane Password Manager
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Tech, Security. Made by
JD Sherman
,
Eléonore Le Bihan
and
Ben Travis
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Dashlane Password Manager
is rated 5/5 by 84 users. It first launched on May 20th, 2014.
4
Vote chart
0
Vote chart
#18
#50