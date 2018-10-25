Darkdocs
Dark mode for Google Docs 🌚📝
#3 Product of the DayOctober 26, 2018
Darkdocs adds a dark mode to your Google Docs writing experience.
Sahil LavingiaMaker@shl · Gumroad
Nothing crazy. Just a Chrome extension that darkens up Google Docs so I can sleep after I write. It's open source too, if you wish to contribute! https://github.com/slavingia/dar...
Harris Sid@harris_sid · Digital Marketing Growth Hacker
@shl How about a firefox version?
Bagaskara@bagaskara_gt · Indie Maker 🚀
@shl Actually, it's really easy porting chrome extension to firefox. Because firefox implementation of WebExtensions supports chrome namespace, it may be as easy as testing your chrome extension on firefox :D. Or with very minimal changes like what I did to my extension.
Joshua Pinter@joshuapinter · Product at CNTRAL. Maker of ntwrk.
@shl Don't be so humble, this is rad.
Long Nguyen@truonglong88 · Product Executive
The idea is good but the execution needs more improvements: - The cursor should be light (than dark), I can't see my cursor - The bg should grey, not dark totally - Seem like the product hasn't completed yet, they are not matched well together. Complete your product, I will use. Thanks.
Andrey Azimov@andreyazimov · AndreyAzimov.com
Finally, someone did it 🙏 Can you please make Darksheets as well? P.S. Added to Dark Mode List
Veer Mishra@veermishra0803 · Founder & Head of Business
This is seems great Sahil...
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
It's so beautiful 😻
