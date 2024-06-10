Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Dappier
See Dappier’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Dappier 2.0
Dappier 2.0

Dappier 2.0

Combat AI data scraping & get paid for your content fairly

Free Options
Dappier is the world’s first online marketplace for AI content and data rights. Get paid fairly as your licensed content is accessed by AI companies around the world.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
Data
 by
Dappier
beehiiv
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Polygon.io
React
About this launch
Dappier
DappierMonetize your content across the AI Internet.
1review
77
followers
Dappier 2.0 by
Dappier
was hunted by
KP
in Artificial Intelligence, No-Code, Data. Made by
dgoikhman
,
Krish Arvapally
,
Akshay Arvapally
,
KP
and
Joshua Goikhman
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Dappier
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on February 21st, 2024.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-