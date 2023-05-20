Products
Home
Product
Damn Good Tools
Damn Good Tools
Easy-to-use, fun productivity tools—free (and open-source)
33
DamnGood.Tools is a set of productivity tools, not necessarily AI-based. You can detect fonts for any, quickly render screenshots of your site in many dimensions, chat with any PDF file, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Damn Good Tools
About this launch
Damn Good Tools
Easy-to-use, fun productivity tools—free (and open-source).
Damn Good Tools by
Damn Good Tools
Dmytro Krasun
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Dmytro Krasun
Featured on May 21st, 2023.
Damn Good Tools
is not rated yet. This is Damn Good Tools's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
