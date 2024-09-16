  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Meco
    See Meco’s 3 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Daily Brief by Meco
    Daily Brief by Meco

    Daily Brief by Meco

    Personalized podcasts made from your newsletters

    Free Options
    Turn your unread newsletters into daily, personalized podcasts. These AI-generated episodes summarize the key highlights, making them perfect for on-the-go listening or when you're short on time.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Newsletters
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Meco
    About this launch
    Meco
    MecoA newsletter reader app that connects with Gmail
    22reviews
    100
    followers
    Daily Brief by Meco by
    Meco
    was hunted by
    Sean McCarney
    in Productivity, Newsletters, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Chiara Cortina
    ,
    Sean McCarney
    ,
    Erim B.Franci
    and
    Vaughn de Villiers
    . Featured on September 18th, 2024.
    Meco
    is rated 4.4/5 by 22 users. It first launched on April 22nd, 2021.
    Upvotes
    32
    Vote chart
    Comments
    14
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -