Dagster Cloud
Ranked #8 for today
Dagster Cloud
The data orchestrator that puts developer experience first
The cloud-native orchestrator for the whole development lifecycle, with integrated lineage and observability, a declarative programming model, and best-in-class testability.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Dagster Cloud
About this launch
Dagster Cloud
The data orchestrator that puts developer experience first.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Dagster Cloud by
Dagster Cloud
was hunted by
Nick Schrock
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Nick Schrock
,
Pete Hunt
and
Mollie Pettit
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Dagster Cloud
is not rated yet. This is Dagster Cloud's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#31
