Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CustomGPT
Ranked #3 for today

CustomGPT

Build Your Own ChatBOT

Payment Required
What if ChatGPT knew all your content? CustomGPT lets you "Build Your Own ChatBOT" with your own data. Using OpenAI's language models, this chatbot lets you write blog posts, answer customer service questions, plus 100+ use cases.
Launched in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence by
CustomGPT
About this launch
CustomGPTBuild Your Own ChatGPT
0
reviews
61
followers
CustomGPT by
CustomGPT
was hunted by
Owen Fay
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Owen Fay
,
Alden DoRosario
and
Anupam Jain
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
CustomGPT
is not rated yet. This is CustomGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#96