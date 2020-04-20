Customer Support Automation Tool

Discussion
Anatoly Sharifulin
Maker
Greetings, Product Hunt! 👋 I am Anatoly, CEO of AppFollow. Having worked in the mobile app industry for years, it has become clear to me that there are several pain points that pretty much all (big and small) customer support teams share: ❗ It is hard to spot reviews describing critical issues fast; ❗ It's impossible to filter out reviews that contain the same problems; ❗ Supporting users in multiple languages is expensive. I am happy to introduce Customer Support Automation, a tool my team and I have been working hard on for the past 3 months. We developed this tool with the idea in mind that customer support should be fast, efficient, and more cost-effective for every mobile app business. So what’s in Customer Support Automation by AppFollow? ✅ Auto-tags to identify critical and important feedback fast; ✅ Auto-replies to address and resolve repetitive reviews automatically; ✅ Auto-translation to understand user issues in any language; ✅ Semantic Analysis to identify how users feel about your app; ✅ Report a concern feature to handle spam reviews as soon as you get them; ✅ Integration with Zendesk, Salesforce, Slack, Helpshift, and 33 more services. Please feel free to ask questions and leave your feedback. All of your comments will be considered in the further development of the tool! 🙌 Sign up and try Customer Support Automation for 10 days for free. Cheers, Anatoly
