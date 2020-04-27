Customer Journey Map by FlowMapp
Visualize customer experience ⚡
#4 Product of the DayToday
Customer Journey Map is a powerful tool for visualizing UX. Use storytelling to capture key user moments and enhance communication.
8 Reviews
Andrey Severin
👋 Hola, Amigos! FlowMapp is here. We are very grateful to all of our users who support our 4th Product Hunt launch. Honestly, we are as excited as the first time 😚 This is what we have been working on for the last few months (and sleepless nights 😴) to provide the Design community with a complete tool that can tell the full story covering the entire customer lifecycle from initial contact to activation and engagement. We don't see any restrictions on using CJM — improve web sites, mobile apps, online services, offline stores, ecom, organizations, and libraries (why not?). 🖥️ As always, we tried to make the interface clean and simple: — Drag and Drop + Snapping. — Preset blocks. — Customizable UI. — Export and share functionality. — Text, images, emoticons, channels, technologies. What we are building is still far from perfect, but right now we want to present significant parts of our Full-stack UX Platform: Sitemap + User Flow + Personas + CJM. And we won't stop ⚡ 🎉 To celebrate the launch, we prepare a special promo code WELOVEPRODUCTHUNTERS — a 50% discount for PRO subscription plan for 12 months. We will be immensely happy to receive your feedback 💙
Finally! Great job!
Niicee! Looks very useful. I can't wait when I try it :) Congratulations!
Looks amazing! It's 5 of 5! :)
Recently searched for a way to visualize CJM. Thanks guys. I'll try it!
