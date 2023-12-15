Products
Home
→
Product
→
Customer Feedbacks & Product Roadmap
The easiest way to collect & manage feedback
Visit
Upvote 20
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Roadm.co consolidates all customer feedback in one central location, streamlining the process of managing input and ensuring your customers stay informed. Enable your customers to submit and vote on feedback directly through your website.
Launched in
Web App
Productivity
Customer Success
by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"If any query Contact us at info@roadm.co for demo or Get Started https://roadm.co Free today."
The makers of Customer Feedbacks & Product Roadmap
About this launch
1
review
24
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Parth Solanki
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Customer Success
. Made by
Parth Solanki
. Featured on December 30th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Customer Feedbacks & Product Roadmap's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report