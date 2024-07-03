Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Curtains
Curtains

Curtains

Automate Night Shift and keyboard backlight for movies

Free Options
A macOS app to automatically disable Night Shift and keyboard backlight when watching a movie (or when any other app goes fullscreen) and put it back when you're done.
Launched in
Mac
Movies
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Curtains
Pexx
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Paddle
Sparkle
About this launch
Curtains
CurtainsAutomate Night Shift and keyboard backlight for movies
0
reviews
16
followers
Curtains by
Curtains
was hunted by
Francesco Truzzi
in Mac, Movies, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Francesco Truzzi
. Featured on July 5th, 2024.
Curtains
is not rated yet. This is Curtains's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-