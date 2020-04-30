Discussion
Tom Lemberg
Maker
Thank you @katmanalac for hunting us! Matt, Hannah, Storm and I work at a startup called Curebase, where we have been working for years on our platform that brings clinical trials out of academic hospitals and into patients' homes. When COVID-19 was becoming a pandemic, we understood that we could do our part by creating a dedicated platform for at-home COVID-19 research -- so we built CURE-19 🚀https://www.cure19.org/?code=pro... Sick or healthy, join CURE-19 to be part of clinical studies right from home. By joining our studies, you can help researchers make new discoveries while accessing benefits like free genetic testing and $50 gift cards. When you join, you're asked to provide your COVID-19 history, connect your medical record, as well as smart devices like watches and scales. This data is rigorously deidentified and we have years of experience responsibly sharing data with researchers and protecting privacy. With your data connecting, you can then be part of our studies: 🧬Free genomic testing if you were severely symptomatic 💩Stool sample collection for a $50 gift card 🩸Blood draw for with paid stipend (coming soon) ❤️Track your blood pressure for a paid stipend (coming soon) We are making all of the data publicly available! This is a non-profit initiative for the public benefit that ties together the work of many startups and lets individuals be part of the fight against COVID-19 at home. Our dataset will be transformative with data ranging from microbiome sequencing to medical record data... it will be publicly available, and used to make new discoveries with your help! With CURE-19, be part of the cure right from home and join us in the fight against COVID-19.
