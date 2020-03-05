Log In
Social proof, FOMO & conversion optimization tool

Cue is a social proof and CRO tool that will help you turn visitors into paying customers.
It displays bubble-style notifications which leverages social proof, FOMO and urgency signals to increase your authority and convert your visitors.
How to Leverage 'Social Proof' to Optimize your Conversion Rates in 2020 | Bizzmark BlogSocial proof has become one of the most effective client acquisition devices both new and established brands can deploy. To back these claims, we have 2 notions that we'd like to address: Humans are essentially social animals Word-of-mouth never fails What this means within the digital marketing landscape is that people are likely to buy your product and/or hire your services if someone they can trust recommends your brand to them.
Boost Your Conversion Rates With 'Cue' - A Brand New Freemium Social Proof Tool | DibzBoost Your Conversion Rates With 'Cue' - A Brand New Freemium Social Proof Tool The majority of SaaS and E-Commerce businesses - big or small, established or new - probably already know (from their own experience) how difficult it can be to emerge from the noise of the competitive and quite saturated digital marketing landscape.
'Cue' Is A Freemium Social Proof Tool That Will Quickly Boost Your Conversion Rates | ReportzBusinesses that operate within the SaaS and E-Commerce niches know just how hard it can be to gain traction with a new product and/or service and get the ball rolling within the current digital marketing landscape.
Meet 'Cue' - A Brand New Social Proof Tool To Improve Your Conversions | Four DotsThe current digital marketing landscape is as over-saturated as ever, and making sure your brand and product stand out can be near mission impossible, especially for those trying to emerge from the noise that currently envelopes the SaaS and E-Commerce markets.
In short, Cue is social proof and FOMO tool which improves conversion rate optimization. Cue is highly customizable and easy to setup. Initially, we built it because none of the currently existing social proof tools offered what we needed. Now it’s quite useful for young SaaS startups or e-commerce stores because you can easily push custom data into your cues and create a busy website or store look in a few minutes. Guys that built Cue are guys that also gave your Reportz and Dibz, well-known web tools in the digital marketing industry :) Feel free to ask any question you may have (and yes, the tool has both premium and freemium version:)
Hi @gashomor! I really loved the idea and it definitely fills a huge gap that exist in this industry! Really looking forward to it's application, branding is dope! Also, would love to feature it on my Instagram handle and would love to have on my Business Podcast as guest which will expose it to Indian masses! Looking forward to your reply! Please drop in your email address if interested! Thanks
