Cube.js Web Analytics

Artyom Keydunov
Maker
Artyom and Pavel from Cube.js here - We've been receiving a lot of questions and requests from the community on how to build a web analytics platform, similar to Google Analytics, with Cube.js. That led us to building a ready-to-use application and template for this, which everyone can easily install and customize. By building and hosting such an application yourself, you'll be able to fully control the privacy and don't need to share your users’ data with 3rd parties. It also means no vendor lock-in and you completely own the underlying data. We've designed this template to be fully hackable and embeddable. This means it's very easy to customize on every level—from data collection to metrics definitions and visualizations. The frontend is a pure React application based on Material UI without any custom styles. You can embed any part of the frontend into your existing application and customize the look and feel to match your styles. Last, but not least, we've focused a lot on the performance to keep response time under 50 ms and make it scale up to several million daily active users. We hope you enjoy it and build a lot of great and useful applications with this template. Happy hacking!
@keydunov That sounds really cool. It should be much more flexible then g-cloud and mixpanel. A couple of questions: 1. does it support regular stuff like cohort analysis? 2. I run my own DB, right? Any support for custom DB queries? 3. If custom queries are supported, can I go a bit further and score data against my ML models? How am I supposed to serve the model?
