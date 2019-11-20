Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Cube.js Templates

Cube.js Templates

An easy way to build analytics dashboards and applications

#2 Product of the DayToday
Cube.js templates are open-source, ready-to-use frontend analytics apps. Pick your favorite framework, charting library, and UI kit—the template will wire it all together and configure it to work with the Cube.js backend.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Tristan Pollock
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
As someone who's dealt with all sorts of dashboards on both sides of the table, I'm excited to play more with this. Clean, easy to read company analytics are essential to getting everyone on the same page -- from investors to employees. Hope they crack the nut here!
Upvote (1)Share
Pavel Tiunov
Pavel Tiunov
Maker
@pollock Thanks for hunting us, Tristan!
UpvoteShare
Rizwan Haider
Rizwan Haider
This is amazing. its magically performing analytics on our data sources.
Upvote (1)Share
Pavel Tiunov
Pavel Tiunov
Maker
@rizvanhaider Hey Rizwan! Thanks for a great feedback!
UpvoteShare
Michael Rumiantsau
Michael Rumiantsau
That's the ticket!
Upvote (1)Share
Artyom Keydunov
Artyom Keydunov
Maker
Hey @pollock , thank you for hunting us. I’m excited to launch Cube.js Templates today on Product Hunt. It started as a simple dashboard app for Cube.js backend and then evolved into a full-featured scaffolding generator. It allows picking libraries, configuration and then generates a frontend app wired to Cube.js backend. Scaffolding generator already supports 2 UI kits, 3 charting libraries, and real-time WebSockets transport. And all of these can be mixed together in different ways. We’re planning to add support for more charting libraries and front-end frameworks besides React soon. Templates structured as open-sourced packages - contributions are very welcomed!
UpvoteShare
Alexey Landyrev
Alexey Landyrev
Nice! Real Time Dashboard looks like a great thing for displaying cube.js data on office tv dashboards. Will definitely try it.
UpvoteShare
Pavel Tiunov
Pavel Tiunov
Maker
@landyrev Yeah! It's a thing you can stare at forever. :)
UpvoteShare