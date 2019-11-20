Cube.js Templates
An easy way to build analytics dashboards and applications
Discussion
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
As someone who's dealt with all sorts of dashboards on both sides of the table, I'm excited to play more with this. Clean, easy to read company analytics are essential to getting everyone on the same page -- from investors to employees. Hope they crack the nut here!
This is amazing. its magically performing analytics on our data sources.
@rizvanhaider Hey Rizwan! Thanks for a great feedback!
That's the ticket!
Maker
Hey @pollock , thank you for hunting us. I’m excited to launch Cube.js Templates today on Product Hunt. It started as a simple dashboard app for Cube.js backend and then evolved into a full-featured scaffolding generator. It allows picking libraries, configuration and then generates a frontend app wired to Cube.js backend. Scaffolding generator already supports 2 UI kits, 3 charting libraries, and real-time WebSockets transport. And all of these can be mixed together in different ways. We’re planning to add support for more charting libraries and front-end frameworks besides React soon. Templates structured as open-sourced packages - contributions are very welcomed!
Nice! Real Time Dashboard looks like a great thing for displaying cube.js data on office tv dashboards. Will definitely try it.