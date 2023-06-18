Products
Home
Product
Ctrl
Ctrl
A modern UI for your complex CRM workflows
Ctrl leverages AI to simplify your sales workflows and tasks by automating CRM updates, generating tailored follow-ups, and facilitating deal execution. Redefine your sales process, reduce busywork and increase sales.
Launched in
Productivity
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
Ctrl
About this launch
Ctrl
A modern UI for your complex CRM workflows
Ctrl by
Ctrl
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Omri Sagzan
and
Aviv Nahum
. Featured on June 25th, 2023.
Ctrl
is not rated yet. This is Ctrl's first launch.
