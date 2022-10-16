Products
Ctfreak
Ctfreak
Centralized task scheduler
Launch thousands of concurrent script executions via SSH, call webhooks, create complex workflows... Ctfreak is an on-premise centralized task scheduler with a fast & responsive UI.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Ctfreak
Simplified
About this launch
Ctfreak
Centralized task scheduler
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Ctfreak by
Ctfreak
was hunted by
Jean-Yves Pellé
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jean-Yves Pellé
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Ctfreak
is not rated yet. This is Ctfreak's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#81
