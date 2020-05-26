Discussion
Rochish Ambati
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, We're excited to publicly launch Critq to the PH community today! Our team has been putting together an extensive and thorough network of investors and tech enthusiasts to be able to give you the product feedback you need. We've developed our own feedback form which will save critics time and give you actionable insights into your product. Our starter plan will always be free. Our mission is to connect product creators with product supporters and to be able to drive value from this relationship. Our premium plan offers a more thorough review along with a video call with the investor who reviews your product! We hope you like it and are able to find some use in connecting with product experts. Tell us what you think!
