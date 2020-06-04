Crisis Management Decision Tree
Hands-on tips on effectively organizing sales and marketing
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Oleg Campbell
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, Oleg, CEO and Founder at Reply here 👋 Today I am excited to share our latest product - the Crisis Management Decision Tree. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many businesses have faced the challenges no one has ever planned for. Some have been quick to adapt and even managed to profit from it. Others are still struggling to make things work despite the sales downturn and budget cuts. To help out our fellow sales teams, we at Reply have put together a collection of practical advice and first-hand knowledge on how to effectively organize your sales during the crisis. Here’s how it works: 📌 Pick one of the business areas that you experience most problems in - from general operations to sales and marketing. 🔎 Browse the most common crisis-related problems in each area. 🎯 Find solutions that perfectly fit your business needs. 💡 Get inspired and dive deeper into the subject with hand-picked resources. 🛠️ Enrich your toolset with the software tried and tested by our team. I’m looking forward to hearing your feedback and hope you will find this useful! P. S. To offer even more value to the business owners and sales community, we’re planning to update and enrich the guide with more actionable tips and useful resources soon. So if you want to contribute and share your experience or content - feel free to send it over to team@reply.io or post in the comments below.
Upvote (5)Share
Looking smooth + awesome content, thanks guys!
@alex_panchuk Thank you!
looks pretty cool, especially when it's needed for businesses fight the challenges during the global crisis. And visual content awesome as well!
@valerie_tkachenko1 thanks for the feedback!
amazing idea, and I like the way it is implemented! I am absolutely sure it will be extremely useful
Really great and useful. Recommended!
Upvote (1)Share
@olga_shandro Thanks Olie, happy you liked it.