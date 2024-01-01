Products
This is the latest launch from Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
See Replit's Ghostwriter Chat’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → crewAI
crewAI

crewAI

Platform for building sophisticated multi-agent interactions

Free
Embed
🤖 Cutting-edge framework for orchestrating role-playing, autonomous AI agents. By fostering collaborative intelligence, CrewAI empowers agents to work together seamlessly, tackling complex tasks.
Launched in
Task Management
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
About this launch
Replit's Ghostwriter ChatThe first conversational AI built right into your IDE
crewAI by
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Task Management, Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
João Moura
. Featured on January 2nd, 2024.
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 17th, 2023.
