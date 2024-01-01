Products
Home
→
Product
→
crewAI
crewAI
Platform for building sophisticated multi-agent interactions
Free
Stats
🤖 Cutting-edge framework for orchestrating role-playing, autonomous AI agents. By fostering collaborative intelligence, CrewAI empowers agents to work together seamlessly, tackling complex tasks.
Launched in
Task Management
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
The first conversational AI built right into your IDE
crewAI by
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Task Management
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
João Moura
. Featured on January 2nd, 2024.
Replit's Ghostwriter Chat
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
