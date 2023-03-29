Products
Home
→
Product
→
Crew for LinkedIn
Crew for LinkedIn
Supercharge your hiring on LinkedIn
🖱 Add talent from any website with 1-click
💌 Send multi-channel sequences (email+LinkedIn) to x2 your reply rate
📥 Sync your LinkedIn inbox & use custom templates
⚡️ Get full history, add reminders & comments, where you are
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Hiring
,
LinkedIn
by
Crew
Crew
Modern recruiting CRM
35
reviews
121
followers
Follow for updates
Crew for LinkedIn by
Crew
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Hiring
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Amine Skalli
,
Ruben Gueunoun
,
Diane Bnd
,
Lucas Bonifacio
,
Pierre Dondin
,
Arthur Eichelberger
,
Thibaut Rousseau
,
Nicolas Thiry
and
Benjamin Faucheux
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Crew
is rated
5/5 ★
by 35 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
85
Comments
51
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
