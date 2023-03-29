Products
This is the latest launch from Crew
See Crew’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Crew for LinkedIn

Crew for LinkedIn

Supercharge your hiring on LinkedIn

Free Options
Embed
🖱 Add talent from any website with 1-click
💌 Send multi-channel sequences (email+LinkedIn) to x2 your reply rate
📥 Sync your LinkedIn inbox & use custom templates
⚡️ Get full history, add reminders & comments, where you are
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Hiring, LinkedIn
Crew
About this launch
CrewModern recruiting CRM
35reviews
121
followers
Crew for LinkedIn by
Crew
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Chrome Extensions, Hiring, LinkedIn. Made by
Amine Skalli
,
Ruben Gueunoun
,
Diane Bnd
,
Lucas Bonifacio
,
Pierre Dondin
,
Arthur Eichelberger
,
Thibaut Rousseau
,
Nicolas Thiry
and
Benjamin Faucheux
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Crew
is rated 5/5 by 35 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2021.
