Credit Card Forms for PayPal

From online orders to donations, accept credit card payments, PayPal, and Venmo directly through secure payment forms on your website. No monthly fees or coding necessary — you only need a PayPal account to get started!
Hey Product Hunters! @meseali , thank you for hunting us! With more and more companies switching to online marketplaces to sell their products, book their services, and collect donations, it’s important that they give their customers an easy way to pay. That’s why we at JotForm have teamed up with PayPal to give businesses and nonprofits a better way to collect payments online. Without leaving your website, customers can use their credit card or debit card to pay for orders or donations — giving them a seamless on-site checkout experience that’ll keep them coming back. Simply create a professional payment form in minutes, integrate it with PayPal Business, and share the form or quickly embed it in your website to start collecting payments online. There’s no monthly fee and no additional transaction fees from JotForm, and all you need is a PayPal account to get started. Please leave a comment below to let us know what you think. We value your feedback and look forward to using it to improve the integration for our users.
