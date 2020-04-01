  1. Home
Creators working on COVID-19

Support COVID-19 initiatives. And 0% fee for April 🙌

Thousands of COVID-19 initiatives and affected creators are relying on Buy Me A Coffee to accept support & memberships. Today, we’re waiving fees for all creators for the entire month of April.
Fan funding platform Buy Me A Coffee is waiving its fees in April to support creatorsFan funding platforms have seen a massive increase in activity amid the coronavirus. Buy Me A Coffee, a platform that allows creators to receive monetary support, share exclusive content with their fans, and sell digital downloads, is waiving its 5% fee for the month of April, for its community of 100,000 creators on the platform.
Today we launched a new homepage and a dozen new features. But today’s not a day to celebrate that. We’re waiving fees for all creators on Buy Me A Coffee for the entire month of April. We hope this helps <3 Thousands of COVID-19 initiatives (coronavirus.app, 1point3acres..) and affected creators rely on BMC to accept support & memberships. You can support them by buying a coffee (or hundred, like many of you did!). Announcement thread: https://twitter.com/buymeacoffee...
