Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from July
See July’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Creator Calculator
Creator Calculator
Find out what your audience is worth
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Find out what you should be making as a content creator 🤳🏿 Enter your handles 💸 Discover your value 📈 Start earning it 👉 Try it out: http://app.withjuly.com/creator-calculator
Launched in
Social Media
Social Networking
Influencer marketing
by
July
Ask Klëm
Ad
The wardrobe assistant for busy people
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
July
Automate your entire creator business
14
reviews
518
followers
Follow for updates
Creator Calculator by
July
was hunted by
Wells Douraghy
in
Social Media
,
Social Networking
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Wells Douraghy
,
Daniel Magill
,
CJ Enright
,
Margot Beard
,
Brett Kolodny
and
Emma Botti
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
July
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on May 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
37
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report