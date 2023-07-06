Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from July
See July’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Creator Calculator

Creator Calculator

Find out what your audience is worth

Free
Embed
Find out what you should be making as a content creator 🤳🏿 Enter your handles 💸 Discover your value 📈 Start earning it 👉 Try it out: http://app.withjuly.com/creator-calculator
Launched in
Social Media
Social Networking
Influencer marketing
 by
July
Ask Klëm
Ask Klëm
Ad
The wardrobe assistant for busy people
About this launch
JulyAutomate your entire creator business
14reviews
518
followers
Creator Calculator by
July
was hunted by
Wells Douraghy
in Social Media, Social Networking, Influencer marketing. Made by
Wells Douraghy
,
Daniel Magill
,
CJ Enright
,
Margot Beard
,
Brett Kolodny
and
Emma Botti
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
July
is rated 5/5 by 14 users. It first launched on May 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-