Home
→
Product
→
Create Target Audience
Ranked #2 for today
Create Target Audience
Game changer for low-cost marketing
Visit
Upvote 27
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Search and list people on Twitter by keywords (job title and interests) they have written in their profile bio.
Reach your most niche audience with minimal time and cost.
Just plug and play.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Growth Hacks
by
Create Target Audience
About this launch
Create Target Audience
Game changer for low-cost marketing
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
Create Target Audience by
Create Target Audience
was hunted by
Denizcan Sanlav
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Growth Hacks
. Made by
Denizcan Sanlav
and
Uğur KILCI 😈
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Create Target Audience
is not rated yet. This is Create Target Audience's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
36
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#114
