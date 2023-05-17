Products
This is the latest launch from Smartlook
See Smartlook’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Crash reports by Smartlook
Crash reports by Smartlook
See what happened in the moments leading up to app crash
Visit
Upvote 60
15% off for 12 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Smartlook’s crash reports feature includes everything from well-known crash analytics tools with a smart addition — session recordings. See exactly where a crash occurred, including which user interaction preceded it.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
Developer Tools
by
Smartlook
Dora AI (Alpha)
Generating powerful websites, one prompt at a time
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Smartlook
Smartlook is a qualitative analytics solution
39
reviews
84
followers
Follow for updates
Crash reports by Smartlook by
Smartlook
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fabian Maume
,
František Spurný
,
Lara-Ashleigh Pieterse
,
Patrik Červeňák
,
Jakub Socháň
,
Vojtěch Šibor
and
Sofia Pankina
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
Smartlook
is rated
5/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on October 25th, 2016.
Upvotes
60
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report