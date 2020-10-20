Craftwork Design 4
Large UX/UI market for designers and developers
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
MakerManager at Craftwork
Hey guys 👋 We’re here to present you Craftwork Design with new features and brand new catchy design. Smart, contrast, and classy. What is Craftwork? Craftwork Design is a large market with UX/UI products inside. It’s a helpful service for designers, developers, and creators. If you have a startup or own a big company, and want to improve the representing of your product, Craftwork is that you need. Craftwork was born 5 years ago, and since then we do our best to help designers to cope with their tasks with pleasure. And now it’s time to improve our service and take it to the next level for the best user experience. What has been changed? Craftwork becomes bigger and stronger than before. We're ready with our own design merch, that is ready to deliver any place in the world. Go to the Craftwork Store to explore that stuff. We have gathered lots of interesting stories, and cool collections, so now we have a Blog. Hope you’ll like it and will be inspired by our articles to improve your own workflow. Each week Craftwork releases new products: - UI, Wireframe, iOS, Android Kits - Templates, Mockups, Icons - 3D and Vector Graphics - Illustration Constructors Where is the benefit? All these assets are available in Craftwork Pro Access. Completely full design collection from the website is ready to become yours for $89/quarter. Want more? Get a Lifetime Access to all our products and upcoming arrivals. Visit the website regularly to check out new products. Some of them will be secretly added for Pro members only. If you aren’t subscribed to our newsletter yet, then it's the right time to do it. In our letters we talk about new products, updates, give discounts and share the news of our team. Guys, this is a significant moment for our team. And we hope for your support. Share your thoughts in the comments below. We’re glad to be useful for you and your team. Get -30% off for any product using promo code «hunter30». Love ❤️
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
A big juicy upvote from your loyal customer 🙌 Good luck, Craftwork, and congratulations on the update!
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
MakerManager at Craftwork
@alexanderisora Thank you, boy! Your eternal support is appreciated so much ❤️ 🥰
Aleksey Popov
UI/UX Designer
Craftwork provides almost everything the designer needed. From robust UI kits to an awesome variety of illustration packs. Incredible resource!
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
MakerManager at Craftwork
@alekseypopov Thank you, mate! Your words are love 🙌 ❤️
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
Useful & Makes it good for production more faster!
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
MakerManager at Craftwork
@fajarsiddiq Thaaaanks 😄 🔥
Oleh Shydlovskyi
One of the best UI assets stores!
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
MakerManager at Craftwork
@salo_design Ahh! Thanks huge ❤️
