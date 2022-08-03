Products
Ranked #2 for today
Craftwork 5
Helping designers, startups, and brands to design faster
30% off
•
Free Options
Meet the brand new version of the Craftwork marketplace! A digital store of interface assets, UX/UI kits, illustrations, and templates created by authors worldwide. Great assistance for designers, startups, and brands to design faster.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
Craftwork Design
About this launch
Craftwork Design
UI assets for startup owners & busy designers
225
reviews
95
followers
Follow for updates
Craftwork 5 by
Craftwork Design
was hunted by
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
,
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Dmitriy Grinchenko
and
Denis Shepovalov
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Craftwork Design
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 165 users. It first launched on March 26th, 2017.
Upvotes
62
Comments
16
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#27
