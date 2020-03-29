Covid19Stats.live

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Jonathan Mendez
Maker
It is a website with a good interface for both desktop and mobile devices, which shows the statistics of the pandemic Coronavirus Covid-19, along with statistical graphics.
UpvoteShare
A great source for current and regularly updated information.
Clear concise info, excellent layout. Better by far than Johns Hopkins, CDC, etc.
Refer to it multiple times per day and the top stats go into my journal daily. Thank you Ani, you're a rock star.