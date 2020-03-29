  1. Home
Covid19Stats.live

Coronavirus live stats website.

Hi, we are working on a Coronavirus live stats website.
It is a website that we are improving with the recommendations that the community send us.
We strongly believe that the weapons to fight this virus are the true information and the preventive measures.
Discussion
Jonathan Mendez
Maker
It is a website with a good interface for both desktop and mobile devices, which shows the statistics of the pandemic Coronavirus Covid-19, along with statistical graphics.
Carey Rossi
A great source for current and regularly updated information.
Noriko Tsuchiya
Clear concise info, excellent layout. Better by far than Johns Hopkins, CDC, etc.
Noriko Tsuchiya
Refer to it multiple times per day and the top stats go into my journal daily. Thank you Ani, you're a rock star.
