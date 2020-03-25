COVID-19 Trends
See the growth and decline of topics affected by COVID-19
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Noah Fram-Schwartz
Maker
Hey everyone, Beyond the health implications, this pandemic is clearly causing an economic crisis. We’re hopeful that by shedding light on products and services with excess demand and insufficient supply, businesses can more easily focus on the things that matter most and be better stewards to the world in this time of crisis. We’ve raced to put this data together and are eager for feedback on how we can adapt this tool to be most useful!
Upvote (2)Share
Super cool!!!! Amazing as always!
Upvote (2)Share