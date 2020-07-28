COVID-19 Demo Day by XX

Discussion
Gadi Borovich
Thanks a lot for hunting us, Daniel! 😇 Hello, Product Hunt! 👋 Jiwon and I started XX one and a half years ago because we believe raw talent exists everywhere, not just in coffee shops in Silicon Valley. Thus, we are here to propose an alternative model - one where networks of everyday folks can invest in the next Facebook and Airbnb, and global communities can share in that wealth. 🤝 📚A bit of context We launched our Fight The Virus challenge in March. Our deadline was tight — we had three weeks to review 2,500 applications, interview 200 of the best ones, and finally choose 17 of those for our program, where we invested $50,000 into each of them to build products fighting COVID. Three months later, 13 of them are ready in time for this Demo Day, and for the first time ever, anyone can invest as little as $100 into these startups. 🆘 Your help Personally, I am immensely proud of the 19 founders behind these companies. These people made the conscious choice to spend years of their lives building what they believe in. If you believe in what we are doing, please join us by spreading the word on Demo Day, and perhaps consider investing in one company yourself!
@gadi_borovich1 Absolutely love how you guys are executing this! What would you say is the hardest part in building an online accelerator like XX?
@svitlana_midianko Thank you so much!!! It makes me happy you love it, please reach out to your friends!
@steventey It's honestly been super challenging to replicate the sense of community and belonging we've had in previous batches, but we ended up learning a lot from the process, and figuring it out :) Thanks for the question!
@gadi_borovich1 That's really inspiring! Thanks a lot for sharing your experience! :D
Hunter
I had the amazing opportunity to be a mentor with the XX accelerator over the last three months. I got to know some awesome founders from the 13 companies, all working on important problems that became especially pronounced with this unique year that we're having. With today's virtual Demo Day, it's the first time an accelerator with founders of this caliber is opening up to *unaccredited* investors to invest!
This is such an incredible idea! Kudos to the XX team for working so hard on this to make it a reality - fantastic job, guys! I've personally been wanting to get into angel investing for the longest and this seems to be the perfect opportunity to do it 🤩
@steventey Steven so excited!!!! Let me know if you need any tips :)
Equity crowdfunding is huge a game-changer in the VC industry, and the way you guys are doing this just takes it to a whole other level. Great job, XX Team!
@oneword_domains We will hopefully all be part of a huge change in how we do things :)
The XX team has created an incredible virtual accelerator program in response to the current moment. We have benefited significantly and know the other startups have as well. We're now excited to share what we've all been working on for the past three months with everyone so they can join the fight and help make a difference!
@emily_rasmussen2 Emily, it's such a privilege to get to know you throughout these months. It's honestly been inspiring to be part of your journey :)
