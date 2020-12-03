CoScreen for macOS 1.0

discussion
Neil S W Murray
Hunter
Co-founder and CEO of Playmaker
I was lucky enough to invest in CoScreen after I posted their alpha a little over a year ago. It's been amazing to see all of their progress since, looking forward to what you all think of it now!
Hey Product Hunters, A big thank you to @neilswmurray for hunting our first major release of CoScreen! We’re super excited that it can now be used by agile teams around the world for free for at least the next 6 months. We’re using it on a daily basis to review designs and code, build new features, and squash bugs faster than ever. And so do hundreds of users of our previous private beta. Try it our yourself by getting on https://coscreen.co for macOS and soon also Windows & Linux. We can’t wait to hear what you think! Till & the CoScreen team
@neilswmurray I’ve been helping out this team for the last few months and have been incredibly impressed by the speed and quality of work. This product is a real game changer and I’m excited to see it finally get out to the public. Way to go team!
@neilswmurray @jason_culbertson1 Thanks a lot for your hard work and for sharing your incredibly experiences with us!
As one of the engineers behind Screenhero, I'm really excited about CoScreen. I think its creative new UX is going to be game-changing for how remote collaboration gets done.
Thanks @degoodmanwilson!
As a regular user of this product, it's hard to imagine how to work without coscreen anymore, especially in a remote team.
@tnachengrid thank you for your incredibly helpful feedback over the last few months!
Okay so this looks absolutely awesome. Can't wait to try it !
looks awesome!
@nazarigoudin And just wait until your team has begun to use it ;)